Osceola County Fair returns this weekend following COVID cancellations

Evart — It’s fair season in Michigan, and Osceola County is gearing up for its return after a few years of COVID cancellations.
This year’s fair runs from July 23-30 at the Osceola County Fairgrounds in Evart. Both general admission and parking are free, but each fair grandstand event has a cost of $10, with exemptions for children aged 12 and under.
Osceola County Fair Board President Rick Sherman said there’s been a lot of work put in to prepare for the fair’s return. He said a wind storm came through the area last September, taking down trees and leaving behind quite a bit of damage.
“We had an awful, massive cleanup to do, and rebuilding a few buildings, but we all pulled together and everything,” he said. “It took a lot of hard work, a lot of hours, but we got it all done, and we’re all ready for the fair.”
Sherman said Osceola’s fair has always been more agriculturally-focused, and there’s some form of animal showing throughout the entire fair itinerary.
With the importance of animal showing in mind, he said the board has revamped one of the larger barns on the fairgrounds, so that it can be better suited for showing beef. A number of new scales have also been added to accommodate the large number of livestock the board is anticipating.
Although it’s been a few years since the fair has come back to town, Sherman is confident that the turnout will be strong. He said there aren’t a lot of events in the county in general, so any kind of activity draws people out of their homes, but the fair has also become a tradition for many families in the area.
Along with the fair’s animal-based events, there will be a few tractor pulls, a midway and a barn dance. A full schedule of events is as follows:
Saturday, July 23
• 5 to 8 p.m. — Small animal weigh-in, rabbit and poultry/testing.
• 7 p.m. — Truck Pull
Sunday, July 24
• 1 to 5 p.m. — Horses and ponies, barn superintendents will check them in.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Goat, sheep breeding stock may be entered, must have PAC forms when entered.
• 2 to 6 p.m. — Still exhibit building will be open for entries.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Market Sheep, Swine, Goat weigh-in.
• 6 p.m. — Market beef and dairy beef check-in, weigh-in.
• 8 p.m. — All fair exhibitors members meeting in show arena.
Monday, July 25
• 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Horses and ponies, barn superintendents will check them in.
• 8 to 11 a.m. — Still exhibit building will be open for entries.
• 8:30 a.m. — Small animal market photos, poultry and rabbits.
• 9 a.m. — Rabbit showmanship, market classes, cavy judging.
• 9 a.m. — Poultry breeds, market poultry, posters, demonstrations.
• 11 a.m. — Still exhibits and record books must be in place.
• 12:30 p.m. — Poultry showmanship.
• 1 p.m. — Youth and open rabbit breed judging, posters, demonstrations.
• 1 p.m. — Youth and open class still exhibit judging.
• 4 p.m. — Promotional posters must be in all barns.
• 6 p.m. — Market swine pictures.
• 7 p.m. — Livestock judging contest.
• 7 p.m. — GARDEN TRACTOR PULL
• 8 p.m. — Mandatory beef practice.
Tuesday, July 26 — Dollar Day
• 9 a.m. — Youth and open class goat judging (Market, Beef & Wool).
• Noon — Youth and open dairy goat judging following morning goat judging.
• 10 a.m to 1 p.m. — Dairy cattle may be entered. Must be in place by 1 p.m.
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings open. All vendors must be in place and open.
• 3 to 10 p.m. — Native Amusement Midway, Tickets $1, Rides $1.
• 3 p.m. — Youth and open class beef and dairy beef judging.
• 7 p.m. — HEAVYWEIGHT HORSE PULL. MI State Championship.
• 7 p.m. — Youth dairy members judging contest.
Wednesday, July 27 — Farm Bureau Day
• 9 a.m. — Youth and open class swine judging.
• Noon — FARM BUREAU CHICKEN BARBECUE
• 1 to 10 p.m. — Native Amusements Midway
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings and vendors open.
• 3 p.m. — Youth and open class sheep judging.
• 7 to 10 p.m. — Small Animal Barn Dance in the Walt & Margaret Johnson Building
Thursday, July 28
• 9 a.m. — Youth and open class dairy judging.
• 10 a.m. to noon — Rabbit hopping.
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings and vendors open.
• 3 to 10 p.m. — Native Amusement Midway.
• 6 p.m. — Market chicken, rabbit and goat auction.
• 7 p.m. — ANTIQUE TRACTOR PULL
Friday, July 29
• 8 a.m. — Youth and open class horse and pony judging. Miniature Horse judging.
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings and vendors open.
• 1 to 10 p.m. — Native Amusements Midway.
• 6 p.m. — Market livestock auction.
• 7 p.m. — FARM STOCK TRACTOR PULL
Saturday, July 30
• 9 a.m. — Horse/Pony exhibition classes.
• 1 p.m. — Rabbit, horse and livestock costume classes.
• 1 p.m. — Exhibit buildings and vendors open.
• 1 to 10 p.m. — Native Amusements Midway.
• 2 p.m. — Sweepstakes showmanship.
• 6 p.m. — AG OLYMPICS, fun competitions for all youth fair exhibitors
• 8 p.m. — All exhibits may be removed. All non-market animals, including market rabbits, may be removed.
