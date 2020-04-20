Osceola County Fair waiting out COVID-19

EVART — As other spring and summer events announce cancellations, the Osceola County Fair is waiting on making any decision amid COVID-19.
With the fair not scheduled until the end of July, Fair Board President Rich Sherman said the board is waiting on making any decisions until the end of June.
“We are one of the last fairs of the year,‘ he said. “So it is still too early to know one way or the other where all this will go. We have been in contact with the (Michigan Association of Fairs and Exhibitions) and their advice was to wait till we were four weeks out.‘
For Osceola County, the Original Dulcimer Players Club Funfest in Evart has already announced its cancelation as a result of COVID-19 and the Stay Home, Stay Safe order. In other areas, the Mesick Lions’ Mushroom Festival, the Blessing of the Jeeps in Mesick and the Greatest Fourth in the North in Lake City have also been canceled or altered significantly.
But even if the board decides to move forward with the county fair, Sherman said there is the issue of the MSU extension canceling its summer activities and classes.
“That is going to hurt us, not having MSU at the fair,‘ Sherman said. “We are not a 4-H fair so we can still have it despite this decision but we host a lot of 4-H programs at our fair. So the programs will be affected.‘
Another blow will be not having 4-H MSU Extension Coordinator Jake Stieg present at the fair this year, Sherman said.
“Jake helped a lot with the fair,‘ he said. “He did a lot of our announcing and helps the kids out quite a bit. Now, he won’t even be able to come to the fair.‘
Though the hope is canceling the fair will not be necessary, Sherman said the board is looking into other options for kids to be able to auction off animals.
“We are trying to do some kind of virtual sale if need,‘ he said. “The kids have put a lot of time and money into their animals so it is only right that we try and do something should we have to cancel.‘
Despite planning for the worst, Sherman said each day is looking a little better for the fair.
“I feel a little better about it all each day,‘ he said. “But you never know where we will be over these next few months.‘
