EVART — The Osceola County Fair is coming to a close with the last day of the fair being Saturday.
The Native Amusements Carnival was sparse with activity Friday afternoon signaling the end of a busy week in Evart.
While there is carnival games and fair food, the biggest part of the Osceola Fair is 4-H.
The small animal auction was Thursday and the large livestock auction commenced Friday night.
“Hopefully, weather permitting, it will be a nice turnout with a nice sale,” dairy barn superintendent Craig Elder said.
Elder is hopeful market prices will be up this year to cap off the hard work 4-Her’s have put in throughout the year.
“The friendships that all the kids make because they all seem to have a bond here even though they’re from separate towns,” Elder said was the most rewarding part about being involved in 4-H.
Elder started showing 4-H himself when he was six years old. He is now 40 years old and has been at the fair every year.
“Just my duties have changed,” Elder said.
Saturday will have a full day of sweepstakes for those who participated in 4-H.
