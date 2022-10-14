Osceola County Finance Committee makes 2023 budget recommendation

REED CITY — After months of deliberation, the Osceola County Finance Committee has made its 2023 county budget recommendation.
Final budget discussions were held in a committee meeting Thursday, where members settled on a deficit of $552,333.63. The budget will now be passed along to the Osceola County Board of Commissioners Tuesday for its consideration and a vote on whether to accept.
When Thursday’s meeting began, the county was facing a deficit of $538,586.63, but after hearing from several employees who were requesting wage changes, the deficit increased to where it stands currently.
County employees are compensated based on the General Schedule federal pay scale, which is composed of varying grades and steps that determine their salary. An employee’s grade references their salary range, while each step represents an increase within that range.
Employees from a number of departments stated their case as to why they should move up on the General Schedule scale. First to approach the committee was head of the Building Department, who asked to be moved from grade eight, step 11 to grade 10, step 11. The committee voted to approve an increase to grade nine, step nine.
Following the Building Department head was Equalization Director Valarie Delamater, who asked to be moved from grade 12, step 3 to grade 12, step 8.
Finance Committee Chair and District 7 Commissioner Sally Momany pointed out that, in comparison to 13 surrounding counties with similar populations to Osceola County, Delamater makes about $19,000 less than other equalization directors and said the difference should be rectified. The committee voted to approve Delamater’s request.
In addition to Delamater, the equalization assistant also received an increase from grade eight, step 11 to grade nine, step eight, due to the raise being missed in last year’s wage analysis.
Osceola County Commission on Aging Director Justin Halladay also saw a pay increase in the form of a yearly stipend. The county’s Veterans’ Services office has recently moved into the newly-acquired COA building in Hersey, leaving Halladay to oversee department operations. The committee voted to offer Halladay a $1,200 annual stipend to compensate for his added duties.
Following wage adjustment discussions, the committee moved on to consider its Technology Department.
It was suggested in previous budget meetings that the county eliminate its current IT staff and switch to a technology consortium, which could save the county some additional dollars.
Technology Coordinator Jon-Thomas Burgess was in attendance Thursday to argue for the maintenance of the current IT department. He said, although a consortium is a money saver, the county would not receive the same level of attention and reliability that it does from Burgess and his team.
After hearing from Burgess, the board opted to look into the cost of a consortium, but leave the budget as is, including current IT.
Leading up to Thursday’s finance meeting there were several resolutions that had to be made regarding the budget of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department.
Due to some confusion over the intention of the county’s recently-passed school resource officer millage, the committee did not initially account for the addition of four deputies to the sheriff’s department.
After debating the issue over the course of a few meetings, it was decided that the department would see four new deputies, which is reflected in the current deficit. The finance committee also rescinded its earlier suggestion to cut the hours of the sheriff’s detective.
Also reflected in the current budget is the operation cost of Osceola County Animal Control, which was originally facing some cuts, but will now be left as is.
The Osceola County Board of Commissioners will be considering the 2023 budget proposal during its Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
