CADILLAC — Osceola County has an 11th confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the state and local health departments on Wednesday.
It's been a little over a week since Osceola County's last new case, on May 16. About half of the people in Osceola County who have tested positive for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are now recovered. Central Michigan District Health Department puts it at six recoveries and zero deaths.
Neither Wexford, Missaukee or Lake Counties had new cases among residents on Wednesday. However, North Lake Correctional Facility, which houses inmates that are not U.S. citizens, has 19 inmates with active infections, an uptick over last week, when it was below 10. Additionally, 63 inmates are recovered.
In Wexford County, there have been 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases, two deaths and seven recoveries. Missaukee County has had 16 cases, one death and 14 recoveries. Lake County has had five cases, no deaths and two recoveries.
Statewide, Michigan announced on Wednesday that there had been 55,608 COVID-19 cases with 504 new from Tuesday. There have been 5,334 deaths, 68 more than on Tuesday. However, 14 of the deaths reported on Wednesday were identified through a review of vital statistics records and may have happened earlier in the pandemic.
