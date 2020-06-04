CADILLAC — Osceola County has a 12th COVID-19 case, according to data released by the state of Michigan on Wednesday.
COVID-19 cases in Osceola County have generally crept upwards at a slow pace, with no spikes.
Central Michigan District Health Department data shows 96 tests in Osceola County, 12 positives and five probable cases. At least six people have recovered.
No other county in the Cadillac News coverage area had new cases on Wednesday. Wexford County remains at 12 cases, Lake County at six and Missaukee at 16.
Wexford, Osceola and Lake counties have all had new cases between May 27 and June 3. Missaukee County, which, like Wexford and Lake counties, is in the District Health Department No. 10's service area, hasn't had a new case since April 30.
On Wednesday, the state announced 58,035 total cases and 5,570 deaths with 38,099 recoveries.
Many local residents who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 have recovered. In Missaukee County, 15 of the 16 people who had COVID-19 have recovered, though the other person died. In Wexford County, seven people have recovered, while two have recovered in Lake County.
