CADILLAC — On Monday, Osceola County had a 13th confirmed case of COVID-19, following a case previously announced last week.
Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties did not have a new case on Monday. In fact, there were no new cases in District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction, which is a 10-county area. Osceola County is in another health department, the Central Michigan District Health Department.
Over the weekend, District Health Department No. 10 (DHD No. 10) drew attention to their contact tracing efforts, stressing the importance of picking up the phone when the health department calls.
Additionally, the department said "Your identity will be protected; We will not release your name to anyone we call, including your contacts; We will NEVER ask for personal identification, like your social security number, driver’s license, or credit card information.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration has been encouraging Michiganders to get tested for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
In the early phases of the pandemic, the state said that people without symptoms should not get tested, in order to preserve testing for the sickest people and health care workers.
But in recent weeks, the state has released guidelines that permit even asympomatic people without known exposure to COVID-19 to get tested.
However, local testing capacity couldn't meet that demand.
That's starting to change as more testing supplies have become available.
On Monday, Family Health Care announced that clinics in Baldwin, Cadillac, Grant and White Cloud could test for both the virus and antibodies.
PCR testing is a nasal swab inserted deep into the nasal cavity to see if any COVID-19 genetic material can be identified, Family Health Care explained in a press release.
The IgG Antibody test is a blood test that shows if your body has been exposed to COVID-19, mounted an immune response, and produced antibodies against the virus.
“We are excited to have the ability to provide more testing to individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or had an illness this spring that they think may have been COVID-19,‘ said Dr. Jocelyn Pouliot. “Whether a test returns positive or negative for COVID-19, everyone should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing.‘
To get tested, Family Health Care says you first need to schedule an appointment (231-775-6521 in Cadillac).
Last week, the state of Michigan started reporting how many people have been tested for antibodies, but the number of people who have tested positive for antibodies is still not publicly available.
In Wexford County, where there have been 12 cases, three deaths, eight recoveries and six probable cases, there have been 55 serology tests.
In Missaukee County, where there have been 16 cases, one death, 15 recoveries and six probable cases, there have been 38 serology tests.
In Lake County, where there have been six cases, zero deaths, two recoveries and one probable case, there have been 28 serology tests.
In Oseola County, there has been 13 cases, zero deaths, seven recoveries, four probable cases and 44 serology tests.
Statewide on Monday, the number of cases reached 58,999, the number of deaths was 5,673, the number of recoveries was 42,041, the number of probable cases was 5,702 and the number of serology tests was 114,914. The number of diagnostic tests is much higher, at 736,673 since the pandemic began, though some people are tested multiple times.
