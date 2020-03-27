Per the Central Michigan District Health Department website, Osceola County has a confirmed COVID-19 case.
Osceola County has first confirmed COVID-19 case
- Karen Hopper Usher
Karen Hopper Usher
Reporter
I cover the city of Cadillac, Missaukee County, and Clam Lake Township.
