Osceola County has two new COVID-19 deaths

CADILLAC — Osceola County has had two more deaths due to COVID-19, Central Michigan District Health Department's data dashboard showed on Tuesday.
The two new deaths bring the total number since the pandemic began to 10 in Osceola County.
Tuesday also saw another milestone number in Oceola County, when 13 new cases brought the pandemic total above 500. There have now been 509 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Osceola County.
No other county in the Cadillac News coverage area had a COVID-19 death reported on Tuesday. Wexford and Missaukee counties, however, both added cases, though Lake County held steady at 200.
Wexford County added 16 confirmed cases on Tuesday, reaching a pandemic-long total of 652. Missaukee County added three newly confirmed cases, reaching 274.
In Wexford County, 100, or 15%, of the 652 cases, had the onset of symptoms in the 10-day window between Nov. 21 and Dec. 21. People are generally considered contagious for 10 days after the onset of symptoms, though they can also be contagious before the onset of symptoms.
In Osceola County, 74 cases have had onset dates in the 10-day window, or about 14.5% of the pandemic-long total in the county. Missaukee County has had 9%, or 25 cases, in the 10-day window. Lake County has also had 9%, or 18 cases, in the 10-day window.
Statewide on Tuesday, COVID-19 cases climbed by 5,793 since Monday, reaching 366,242. Deaths also climbed substantially, increasing by 190 since Monday and reaching 9,324 since the pandemic began. Though 30 of the 190 newly reported deaths came from a review of vital records, that still puts the number of new deaths at 160. The state had previously projected that, the rate of new cases the state has been experiencing, the number of deaths would reach 100 a day by Christmas.
