Osceola County K9 passes after 15 years of service

REED CITY — After 15 years of serving the Osceola County area, the sheriff’s department is mourning the loss of one of its K9 unit members.
On Sept. 9, Sgt. Mark Moore said goodbye to his long-time partner, companion, and man’s best friend K9 Justice, according to an Osceola County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.
Born Oct. 10, 2004, Justice served the department for almost 15 years with the utmost loyalty and integrity and was the eyes, ears and nose for Moore.
“He was a friend, a partner, a defender,‘ the department wrote. “Sgt. Mark Moore was his life, his love, his leader. K9 Justice was forever faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart.‘
During his time at the department, Justice even took first place in search competitions against K9s trained by “the best of the best,‘ according to the sheriff’s department.
The loss of Justice has left the department with a heavy heart as it thanked him for his years of service on Facebook.
“With heavy hearts, from all of us here at the Osceola County sheriff’s office, we would like to express our sincere thanks for your time and dedication,‘ the department wrote.
