REED CITY — Three Osceola County men are facing methamphetamine-related offenses after they were charged recently in 77th District Court.
Brent Matthew Mitchell, 39, of Reed City, Edward Charles Deluge, 39, of LeRoy and Joshua James Abraham, 34, of Marion were all arraigned for their connection with an incident occurring on Dec. 3 in Reed City at the Osceola County Jail, according to court documents.
Mitchell was charged with three counts of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of prisoner possession of contraband, methamphetamine, and prisoner bringing contraband into prison, methamphetamine. If convicted, Mitchell faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.
Deluge was charged with one count of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
Abraham was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine and use of methamphetamine. He also had a habitual offender fourth offense added to the charges.
Both Deluge and Abraham face up to life in prison.
An inmate in the Osceola County Jail notified corrections officers there were other inmates using methamphetamine, according to a press release from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. A search warrant was issued and Mitchell was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, which he stored in a container hidden in his rectum, according to the press release.
Further investigation revealed Mitchell also had given the drugs to Deluge and Abraham, police said.
Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said all three inmates were in jail on prior charges, but Mitchell had been released on bond. Mitchell, however, was put back in jail after he committed a bond violation. Badovinac said this incident shows how severe the drug problem is in the area.
A $150,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court for Mitchell while $100,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court for both Deluge and Abraham.
