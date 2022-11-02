REED CITY — The Osceola County Board of Commissioners is moving forward with its 2023 budget recommendation after a silent public hearing Tuesday.
Over the course of several years, Osceola County has been compensating for its deficits with dollars from its fund balance, and after months of negotiations, the trend continues in 2023.
The budget recommendation outlines a total county budget of $28,484,156, of which $11,233,943 is coming from the general fund. At present, the county deficit comes to $526,239.09, and the amount will be covered through transferred fund balance dollars into the general fund.
After factoring in the deficit, and the addition of remaining ARPA dollars in the amount of $3,073,316.36, the fund balance sits at about $8.2 million. Although ARPA dollars have alleviated some of the strain, the commissioners are in agreement that without strict balancing of future budgets, the fund balance will be depleted within a few years.
“We’ve gotta get it under control,” said District 6 Commissioner James Custer. “It’s as simple as that. We can’t keep going the way we are.”
District 4 Commissioner Tim Michell then made reference to the county’s recommended and amended 2022 budgets in an effort to highlight the fact that the general fund balance ended up higher than they anticipated.
However, Country Treasurer Tonia Hartline said it’s difficult to attribute the general fund increase to balanced budgeting by the county because of the many grants and ARPA funds that came through due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Custer reiterated the need for the county to budget its way back into the black.
The decision to provide a 3% wage increase for all non-union employees and elected officials (not including commissioners) has had a noticeable impact on this year’s deficit, along with an 800% increase in the county’s accrued retirement liability — which rose from a recommended $25,000 in 2022 to $225,000 in 2023.
Wage adjustments were implemented to match the 3% raise being given to the county’s union employees, but there were a few special cases where additional raises were made, including the following positions: county sheriff, equalization director, building department leader, deputy county clerk, circuit court clerk/chief deputy county clerk and coordinator’s administrative assistant.
Over the course of the budget’s development, there was much discussion surrounding the individual budget of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office currently employs a total of 19 officers, nine of which are road patrol deputies, but Sheriff Mark Cool said there are several vacant positions that he’s hoping to have filled in 2023.
To account for the potential new hires, the sheriff’s office submitted a budget that reflects a full permanent staff, which amounts to a total recommended budget of $1,082,521. The figure does not include the salary of the sheriff, which was raised to $80,000 from a previous $71,774, or the total salary of the department’s supervisory staff, which amounts to a recommended $77,515.
Cool said the additional hires in 2023 would make up for the employment shortage the department has been facing for the last three years. He’s looking to add four road deputies to department staff, which would fill current vacancies, and those vacancies left behind after the relocation of current deputies to school resource officer positions.
If the department is unable to fill vacancies, Cool expects they’ll maintain current staffing numbers, including the six deputies covered by a county road patrol millage and four deputies covered by the newly added school resource officer millage.
Another point of debate throughout budget discussions was the recommendation to eliminate current Information Technology department staff and move to a technology consortium as a money saving avenue. Commissioners made an earlier motion to explore the cost saving potential of a consortium, but IT operations have still been factored into the 2023 budget at a recommended $179,307.83.
