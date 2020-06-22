REED CITY — The Osceola Board of Commissioners voted at a recent meeting to start preparing for the reopening of county offices once Michigan’s state of emergency is lifted.
On Tuesday, June 16, the Board of Commissioners motioned to have offices be open by appointment only until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ends the state of emergency that was recently extended until July 16.
Opening to the public by appointment only allows security and staff to acclimate to the new procedures, Vander Pol said. The county’s security group, DK Security, has already returned to the county building in Reed City to perform screenings.
Once the buildings are fully opened to the public, screening questions will be asked before anyone is allowed to go further into the buildings and visit the offices.
“Wearing a mask and maintaining the six feet safe distancing is required,‘ Vander Pol said. “We also have hand sanitizer located at various locations throughout the buildings.‘
Markings are also set up throughout the building to remind people of social distancing.
Although the county is planning to reopen its offices, Vander Pol said the county courts are operating under directions from the State Supreme Court and the State’s Administrator’s Office.
“They may service people differently than the general county offices depending on the phase of the state plan they are in,‘ she said.
With the extension on the state of emergency, the board will once again consider fully reopening to the public at its July 7 meeting.
