REED CITY — The Osceola County board of commissioners approved becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
In a 6 to 1 vote, the county approved the resolution at its Tuesday, Feb. 4 commissioners meeting. The resolution is designed to prevent the enforcement of gun laws considered to be unconstitutional.
The purpose of becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary is to have a state, county or municipality pass a resolution to prohibit or impede the enforcement of certain gun laws considered to be unconstitutional, Chairman of the Osceola County for Second Amendment Sanctuary Status organization Jay Moyer said.
Moyer said he wants to avoid Michigan becoming another Virginia with its recent “Red Flag‘ law. The law was recently passed at the Virginia Senate in a party-line vote and allows the temporary seizure of firearms from an individual who is deemed a threat.
“I have watched a lot of what’s going on in the country right now with the Second Amendment,‘ Moyer said. “Virginia is under attack. Washington State is under attack. I don’t want that to happen here in Michigan.‘
The board was presented two resolutions, one from Moyer and another based on what other counties in Michigan have passed. The board decided to go with Moyer’s version of the resolution.
While there was little difference between the two, Moyer’s resolution added that the county board is not to authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, buildings, detention centers or officers for the purpose of enforcing a law that is considered unconstitutional.
But that difference did not hold much weight in the decision to use Moyer’s resolution, said Commissioner Mark Gregory.
“We can’t designate what, say, the sheriff as an elected official can and cannot do,‘ he said. “We can control their department’s budget but we cannot make a law greater than what is made by the state or federal government. This is just a statement that we stand behind the Second Amendment.‘
Gregory, who motioned to go with the resolution from the Second Amendment Sanctuary Status organization, said it was the similarities and the approval from County Prosecutor Anthony Badovinac that made him go with the organization’s version.
In an email to Gregory prior to the Wednesday meeting, Badovinac urged the county to adopt Moyer’s resolution.
“The proposed resolution, as written, is sound in both legal interpretation and constitutional language,‘ he said. “Therefore, I would urge the county to adopt the ‘Resolution’ which was provided to me by Commissioner Gregory.‘
But not everyone was on board with adopting this resolution at this point in time. Commissioner Roger Elkins, who was the only commissioner to vote against the adoption, said he would have liked more time to look over everything before making a decision.
“I appreciate all these people coming and appreciate the efforts here,‘ Elkins said. “I’m going to vote no. Not because I’m against it but because I would like to take a little more time to take a look at (the resolution).‘
One audience member spoke against the decision as he believed it was not just the commissioner’s job to uphold one part of the constitution but the entirety of if.
“(...) I understand that the resolution commits the county board of commissioners not to follow any laws that are unconstitutional,‘ Marco Menezes of Hersey Township said. “Well, you’re already required not to follow any laws that are unconstitutional. (...) Also, granted the Second Amendment is under attack (...) but so is the rest of the constitution. For the county commission to say the Second Amendment is worthy of protection while ignoring the attacks on the balance of the constitution, strikes me as being unfair.‘
With the Second Amendment sanctuary passing in Osceola County, Moyer said the next step is to take the movement to the state level.
“I’m going to start talking to some state representatives and doing some presentations to Michele Hoitenga and Jason Wentworth to see where they are with all this stuff. We are going to keep moving forward with it,‘ he said.
