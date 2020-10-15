CADILLAC — Two local counties had new COVID-19 cases announced on Wednesday. Osceola had two newly confirmed cases, while Wexford County had one newly confirmed case and one new probable case.
Confirmed cases are those that have a positive diagnostic test; probable cases are people with COVID-19 symptoms and contact with a known positive case but have not tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The two new cases in Osceola County brings the county to 101 confirmed cases. Wexford County has 125 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases. Missaukee County remains at 54 confirmed cases and 16 probable cases, while Lake County is at 39 cases and one probable case.
Congressman Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland announced over Twitter on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
In the Cadillac News coverage area, Lake County is in Michigan's second congressional district, which Huizenga represents.
"Earlier today, I was expected to appear with the Vice President," Huizenga tweeted on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. "While taking part in offsite testing protocols, I took a rapid test that came back positive for COVID-19. I am awaiting the results of a PCR test and I am self isolating until I have confirmed results."
Zip code data shows Cadillac remains one of the local towns with the most cases, at 84 confirmed cases and 12 probable cases. Mesick and Manton both have 16 confirmed cases while Mesick also has five probable cases. Buckley has five confirmed cases, while other Wexford County communities have fewer than five.
In Osceola County, Reed City has had 34 confirmed cases, while Evart has had 18, Marion has had 17; LeRoy 14; the rest of the Osceola County communities have had fewer than 10 cases.
In Missaukee County, the town with the highest number of confirmed cases is Lake City, with 18, while McBain had 17. Other Missaukee County communities had fewer than 10 cases.
In Lake County, Baldwin has had 23 cases, while every other community in the county has had fewer than five cases.
Statewide numbers reached 139,061 on Wednesday, a 1,359 case increase over Tuesday. There have been 6,941 deaths in Michigan, 13 new since the previous day. Five of the COVID-19 deaths have been in local counties.
