An Osceola County fire department and two law enforcement agencies have received funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Rural Development for infrastructure investments.
The Evart Area Fire Department received a $100,000 grant to purchase upgraded equipment for firefighter protection. This investment includes bunker coats, bunker pants, helmets, gloves, Nomex hoods and firefighting boots as well as modern extraction equipment.
The City of Reed City received $3,000 in grant funds to purchase body cameras for their police department. Before the grant, the department only had three working body cameras for five officers. The cameras will help the department to provide transparency and accountability.
Reed City City Manager Rich Saladin said Reed City Police Chief Chris Lockhart has been active in searching for and getting grants. As for the body cameras, Saladin said it only makes sense to have them for the protection of the officers and the public.
“In this day in age, with social media and all the he said, she said that goes on, it is protection for them and the citizens,” Saladin said. “A lot can come out on the body cameras and gives added protection.”
He said the grant is helping the department have enough body cameras for all officers and is an upgrade in technology compared to what is currently used.
Finally, Osceola County received $35,000 in grant funding to purchase a new police vehicle for the sheriff’s office, which will replace an older vehicle with high mileage.
Other Michigan municipalities and organizations receiving funding included the Tawas City, East Jordan, the Charlevoix Historical Society and Gaylord. In total, $240,000 was invested by the USDA into Michigan via this grant program.
“These infrastructure investments will benefit northern Michigan communities in a variety of ways,” USDA Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins said. “This showcases how USDA is helping provide improved fire protection, strengthening public safety and preserving our historical heritage.”
More than 100 types of projects are eligible for this Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants for this grant include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects also must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
