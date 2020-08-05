REED CITY — At the county level, voters voted on the Osceola County Senior millage and the Mesceola Consolidated Central Dispatch Authority proposal renewals.
The Osceola Senior millage passed in a 4,956 yes to 1,540 no vote.
This millage will be used for the sole purpose of supporting continued operations of senior citizens services through the Commission on Aging within Osceola County at the same combined total millage level previously approved by the voters in 2014 and 2016 for a period of six years, 2020 through 2025.
With the approval and levied in full, this millage will raise an estimated $ 769,049 within Osceola County in the first calendar year. A small portion of the millage may also be disbursed to the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of Evart and Richmond Township.
Meceola Consolidated Central Dispatch Authority proposal passed with a 4,222 yes to 2,276 no vote.
This proposal adds a $3 service fee to any landline, wireless and voice over internet service users located in Osceola and Mecosta counties to fund the 911 answering and dispatch service in areas including facilities, infrastructure, equipment and maintenance and operating costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.