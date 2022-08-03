Osceola County residents approve MSU Extension millage

REED CITY — The residents of Osceola County approved a millage proposal to support the continuation of Michigan State University Extension services.
The millage was passed by a total of 3,371 yes votes to 2,183 no votes. Having passed the millage, financial support for extension services like 4-H development, agriculture, nutrition and horticulture education programs will now come from county resident tax dollars.
The four-year millage voters approved Tuesday will levy no more than 0.25 mils, totaling a cost of $12.50 per year on a household with a yearly taxable value of $50,000. Collected tax dollars will secure a total $299,390 for Extension operation.
In previous years, Extension services were supported through the county's general fund, and had never before been put in front of voters. County Coordinator Tim Ladd said the millage was added to the 2022 August Primary ballot after the Osceola County Board of Commissioners re-evaluated their budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal years.
These results are unofficial until they are reviewed and certified by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers.
