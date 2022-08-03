Osceola County residents approve Sheriff’s Department millages

REED CITY — Osceola County voters saw two millage proposals from the Sheriff’s Department on this year’s August Primary ballot.
County residents voted to approve the renewal and restoration of the Osceola County Road Patrol Millage, which, since 1995, has secured funding to place six deputies on county roadways.
The four-year renewal, levying no more than 1 mill was approved Tuesday by a total of 3,855 yes votes to 1,738 no votes. Now passed, the millage will continue to add a cost of $50 per year for households with a taxable value of $50,000. It is estimated that the proposal will raise more than $797,000 in the first year.
Voters also approved a newly added School Resource Officer and Jail General Operations millage. The four-year, 1-mill proposal was approved by a total of 3,493 yes votes to 2,092 no votes.
It will secure funding to place school resource officers in the school districts of Evart, Reed City, Marion and Pine River, and contribute to general county jail and sheriff’s office operations.
It’s estimated that the millage will also raise around $797,000 in the first year. A single mill will cost $50 per year for households with a taxable value of $50,000.
These results are unofficial until they are reviewed and certified by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers.
