Osceola County Road Commission results

HERSEY — Three candidates entered the running in this year’s race for Osceola County Road Commission.
Incumbents Alan Gingrich and Alan Johnson went up against Jim Wanstead for two available seats on the commission.
Gingrich was elected Tuesday with a total of 2,312 votes, along with Wanstead, who was elected with 2,258. The two won the race against Johnson, who came in at 1,851.
Gingrich has served three previous terms on the commission, with this being his fourth.
“I just want to thank the taxpayers of Osceola County for having faith and re-electing me,” he said regarding his win.
Moving forward, Gingrich said he plans to continue the good work that’s already being done at the commission.
Both Johnson and Wanstead were contacted by the Cadillac News for comment, but were unable to respond.
These results are unofficial until they are reviewed and certified by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers.
