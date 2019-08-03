Osceola County sheriff named to be new COA director

REED CITY — After months of not having a Commission on Aging director, the position is expected to be filled by the Osceola County Sheriff.
Sheriff Justin Halladay is expected to be introduced as the new COA director at the upcoming Osceola County Commissioners' meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
While Halladay said he could not comment until after the commissioners meeting, County Coordinator Susan Vander Pol wrote in an email that Halladay had interviewed and accepted the position as COA director earlier this week.
According to the county website, Halladay will be stepping down as sheriff and new sheriff candidates will be considered on Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. by a county selection panel. Those interested in the position should submit a resume to the Osceola County Clerk's office by Aug. 9.
More information on the County Sheriff opening can be found at http://www.osceola-county.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.