Osceola County sheriff names new undersheriff

REED CITY — After two months of being appointed to the position, the Osceola County Sheriff has selected an undersheriff.
Ed Williams, who was appointed to the position of sheriff in September, announced in a press release on Monday, Nov. 18 that he selected Osceola County K9 Officer Sgt. Mark Moore as his new undersheriff.
Since graduating from Ferris State University with a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, Moore served for three years at the Evart Police Department prior to being hired at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
After a few years with the sheriff’s office, in 1999 Moore was given the opportunity to be a K9 handler with the department and was promoted to Sergeant in 2004.
Williams wrote that the county “is in good hands,‘ with Moore’s 27 years in law enforcement.
In starting his new position as undersheriff, Moore said he is both nervous and excited to be serving the community in this new role.
“I am nervous with the change,‘ he said, “but I am excited to start this new part of my career and serve the community in a different role.‘
