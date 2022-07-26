Osceola County Sheriff's Department purchases new diving equipment

REED CITY — With the help of a grant from TC Energy Corporation, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department has been able to purchase two new sets of diving equipment.
Osceola County Undersheriff Jed Avery said the grant was awarded to the department last spring, but it had taken some time to receive the equipment from Diver Central. Now that it’s here, he said the department can finally replace the dive teams old equipment.
Avery said the department entered the grant application process after a few leaks were identified during a round of dive equipment testing.
“So we just needed to upgrade stuff, because we had some very old stuff that was 10 to 15 years old, that was just not safe for us to use,” he said. “Not reliable that, If we were to get called out, that it was going to hold up.”
The new equipment is enough to fully outfit two members of the dive team. Avery said it’s much more user friendly and modern than the equipment they had previously. Whether you’re diving for fun or diving as a member of the sheriff’s department, he said a dive log needs to be kept to track depth and length of dives, which can be done digitally with the new equipment.
It’s no easy feat for the team to complete dives. Avery said there’s a lot of multitasking that takes place when divers are underwater, like keeping track of oxygen levels and using a compass to make sure they’re moving in the right direction. Algae and underwater plants can also become a hazard if they become wrapped around a diver’s arms and legs, and Avery said the team is often trained to bring a knife with them in case they need to be cut loose.
For every dive to go smoothly, the right kind of equipment is necessary, Avery said, otherwise a diver’s life is at risk. He said maintenance of the dive team is also important, because it ultimately impacts members of the community.
With a close proximity to rivers and lakes, drownings are a common occurrence, and when the dive team is called in to do a body retrieval, their success could mean peace and closure for a grieving family. Avery said they also deal with cases of missing evidence and stolen property, and a retrieval of those items could help to solve a crime.
“It’s very important for us to maintain the dive team,” he said. “One, because we’re mandated, and the other reason is, we want to provide the best services to the citizens.”
The Osceola County dive team hasn’t been out on any calls yet this year, which Avery said is good news, but unusual for this time of year. Even when there aren’t calls, he said the team continues to train and prepare for any situation that may come up.
