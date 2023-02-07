REED CITY — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend fire at a campground that resulted in the death of a 53-year-old woman.
At 4:40 a.m. on Feb. 4, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the campground along with Osceola County EMS and Marion Fire and Rescue to a report of a camper trailer on fire. It also was reported that an older male subject could be inside the camper trailer.
Police said witnesses at the campground reported the rear half of the camper trailer was fully engulfed. Once on scene, police said once fire personnel extinguished the fire they located a body inside the trailer camper of Marie Whitenton, formerly of Oxford.
The 53-year-old had been staying at the campground with her husband for roughly a week and police said her husband was not in the area at the time of the fire.
The Michigan State Police Fire Marshal investigated to determine the cause of the fire. Police said while the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is not believed to be suspicious at this time. Further investigation into the fire by the sheriff’s office also is ongoing.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Marion Fire and Rescue, Osceola County EMS, the MSP Fire Marshal and Meceola Central Dispatch.
