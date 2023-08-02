Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, other agencies involved in Evart human trafficking sting

REED CITY — Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool released a video Monday night that discussed a joint operation by several law enforcement agencies that led to the arrest of four Michigan men seeking to have sexual relations with a minor.
The sting, entitled Operation Fair Game, brought together various entities such as the Michigan State Police, the Traverse Narcotics Team, the FBI, the Osceola County Prosecutor’s Office, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and the Evart Police Department and was executed on Friday, July 28, in Evart. Cool said it was with mixed emotions that he could say, the operation was successful.
Through the investigation and Friday’s sting, Cool said four individuals were arrested including Charles Michael Staffen, 25, of Howard City, Corey Marshal Brennan, 34, of Allegan and Daniel Dale Davidson, 27, of Six Lakes. The fourth man, a 27-year-old from Twin Lakes, was not named as he was still awaiting arraignment in 77th District Court.
The men were all arrested for accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. Cool also said Tuesday that details are vague at this time as it is still an open and active investigation. He also said it is likely that the men will all face additional charges.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. All the men arrested are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
He said Friday’s operation helped make Osceola County a safer place and was a collaboration between all the agencies involved. It also included hundreds of hours of work by the detectives within the sheriff’s office.
