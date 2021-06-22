Osceola County Sheriff's Office still investigating LeRoy shooting incident

REED CITY — The police report regarding a May incident involving gunfire and a vehicle pursuit in Lake and Osceola counties is still an open investigation, according to Osceola County Sheriff Mark Cool.
Cool, however, had no additional information regarding the incident. Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac said Monday he had not yet received the file and has not seen it at this point.
After the initial press release was issued in May, Cool said he had no updates to give other than to say his detectives have been very busy the days after the incident occurred. He also said last month he had no additional information regarding the suspect in the incident, including a name, injuries sustained and if or when the suspect would be arraigned in 77th District Court.
Last month, Lake County Detective Lt. Brad Nixon said deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of East Old M-63. While en route, Nixon said deputies were told the vehicle left in an easterly direction.
“The victims from the Luther area said they saw the suspect pull up in a black Cadillac Escalade and saw their 2005 Ford Explorer exiting their driveway," Nixon previously said. “The Cadillac was left behind with a broken serpentine belt."
The Cadillac, however, was not considered a stolen vehicle, according to Nixon. He also said the suspect was a 37-year-old man. Nixon said it was about the same time that deputies were headed to the East Old M-63 residence that the 2005 Ford Explorer was spotted in the LeRoy area.
Nixon said the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office came across the suspect in a newly stolen vehicle and it was at that time that Lake County deputies crossed into Osceola County to assist with the pursuit.
Recently, Nixon said the Lake County case was considered closed as the man, Tahca Mahpiya-Takiya Milk of Traverse City, was deceased.
Last month, Nixon said the Lake County case was considered open but he didn’t know if any charges would be sought. He also said Lake County’s last contact with Spectrum Health — which was likely when the police report was written — stated the suspect was in critical condition. Nixon said recently the Lake County report indicated Milk was in critical condition and was not expected to survive.
Information released last month by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office stated deputies were dispatched to LeRoy Township on May 16 to assist the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in finding a stolen vehicle. While en route, Osceola County deputies learned a LeRoy Township resident called 911 to report they had been robbed at gunpoint, according to the release.
Police said the resident told the dispatcher the suspect demanded the keys to his vehicle. During an altercation, police said several shots were fired, but it was not clear in the press release if it was the suspect or the robbery victim or both who did the shooting. A short time after the robbery phone call, police said a citizen observed the stolen vehicle and reported its location to 911.
Stop sticks were utilized during the pursuit of the suspect and the stolen vehicle was disabled, according to police.
