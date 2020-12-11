Osceola County tops 600 COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — Two more people have died of COVID-19 in Osceola County as the county has had a 600th case of the illness caused by SARS-COV-2.
The two new COVID-19 deaths brought Osceola County to 13 deaths since the pandemic began. There were six new COVID-19 cases in Osceola County on Thursday, bringing the pandemic total of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to 604 on Thursday.
In the Cadillac News coverage area, the three other counties also saw new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
Wexford County added 11 new cases, reaching 776 total since the pandemic began. Deaths held steady at 13.
In Missaukee County, there were eight new cases, reaching a pandemic total of 339. There have been seven deaths.
Lake County added seven new cases, reaching 245 cases total. There have been six deaths.
While newly confirmed cases have started stabilizing, they remain far higher than they were this summer. For example, on Dec. 6, there were 67 new COVID-19 cases in the District Health Department No. 10 jurisdiction, the lowest number since 42 on Nov. 2. But 65 is about twice as high as some of the peak days in July.
Hospitalizations also remain high in the newspaper's coverage area. Munson Cadillac Hospital climbed again on Thursday, reaching 17 people hospitalized and tested positive for COVID-19.
Central Michigan District Health Department announced an update to quarantine guidance on Thursday. The department is following new CDC guidelines,
Quarantines can be shortened to 10 days so long as the person never develops symptoms during the 10 days after exposure and they continue to monitor for symptoms until the 14 day mark.
The 14-day quarantine was based on earlier data that suggested the incubation period for COVID-19 was 14 days after exposure. More recent data found "90 to 99 percent of COVID-19 infections occur within 10 days of exposure," the health department noted.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 421,137 on Thursday, an increase of 5,937 since Wednesday. COVID-19 deaths in Michigan are at 10,395, an increase of 182 since Wednesday, though 132 of those deaths were identified through a review of vital records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.