REED CITY — Osceola County's vaccination rate is lagging behind other counties in the area. Among the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, Osceola County's vaccination rate, as of June 1, was the lowest, at 39.6% of the eligible population initiating vaccination, compared to Lake County, the highest, at 55.2%, and Wexford County at 50.6% with Missaukee County at 47.6%.
Osceola County, which unlike Wexford, Missaukee and Lake counties, is under the jurisdiction of Central Michigan District Health Department, which handles Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties. Osceola County's vaccination rate is also the lowest among the six counties covered by CMDHD, Health Officer Steve Hall said.
"I suspect there's a multitude of factors," Hall said, speculating that the low rate could be due in part to a large Amish population. "And frankly, I think we have some vaccine hesitancy in that county."
The Amish typically have lower vaccination rates.
Hall said the department is trying to educate people and help them to make vaccination decisions based on accurate, reputable information.
Social media and conspiracy theories have fueled vaccine hesitancy and skepticism.
A lack of trust in government also doesn't help.
"If you actually do your research and understand the technologies and everything that went into this, you know this has been done for years, and yes, the vaccine was developed fast — but there weren't shortcuts," Hall said.
Hall said he encourages people to make their own decisions.
"Talk to your physician, you know, go on the CDC website, your local health department websites. There's plenty of information out there from reputable sources to help you make those decisions," Hall said. "The vaccine is safe. We know it's effective. You know when we have that latest huge spike in cases you were not seeing that in the older population that had already been vaccinated."
Supply is no longer an issue and most of the people who were eager to get vaccinated have done so, Hall said.
"What we're really trying to focus on now is the group of people that aren't anti-vaccine, but they're not going to go out of their way to go get the vaccine," Hall said. "We have to make it as convenient as possible for them."
That means hosting pop-up clinics, including an upcoming pop-up clinic at Ventra Evart on June 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Though the clinic will be held at Ventra, non-employees are also welcome at the vaccine clinic. All three vaccines will be available, and people in the 12 to 17 age bracket can get the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic.
