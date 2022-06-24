Osceola EMS works to improve employee recruitment efforts

REED CITY — Between the COVID-19 pandemic and a statewide paramedic shortage, Osceola County EMS employee numbers have been steadily dropping. In an effort to recruit additional staff, the department is working to offer competitive wages and continuing outreach in the community.
Getting the department back up to par has been a slow and steady process, according to Osceola County EMS Director Steve Young. When he took on the position in February, he said there was a lot of digging out of the administrative side of things and putting the pieces back together.
“From that part it’s been kind of slow,” he said. “But we’re finally feeling like we’re making headway.”
Osceola County EMS Education Coordinator Jenny Edstrom took up her role with the department six weeks after Young’s start. Together, with the support of County Coordinator Tim Ladd, they’ve been looking at reestablishing wages and hours for EMS employees.
Since January, EMS has lost about 12 employees total. Some EMS employees have started to reach retirement age, and Young said others have left to pursue other career paths entirely.
To help fill in the gaps, Young approached the Osceola County Board of Commissioners in April regarding an increase in wages and adjustment in hours for temporary and pool EMS employees.
Once the board approved the changes to wages and hours, the department was able to fill some of their available temp and pool positions. Currently, Young said they have four temporary paramedics staffed, and a few additional pool employees who are in the midst of the orientation process.
“It’s still going to take a little bit to get caught up, because they gotta go through their orientation and stuff,” Young said. “But we’re getting there.”
Edstrom said their focus has mainly been on making wages more competitive overall in comparison to nearby counties. When union contracts are once again up for negotiation, she said the department will be looking to make the wages and hours for temp employees the standard for union employees as well.
Per the approved changes from the board, temp employees work 48 hours per week with full benefits and a pay rate of $18 an hour for EMT-B, $20 for specialists and $25 for paramedics, plus another dollar for critical care.
Osceola County EMS is not unique in its employee shortage, Edstrom said. There is an overall lack of EMTs and paramedics in the state of Michigan overall. Most of those shortages come down to lack of education opportunities.
“The accreditation process that the education programs have to go through is quite extensive, which limits the education programs out there,” she said. “We would have to send them to West Shore, or potentially to Life EMS, or MMR which have in-house paramedic programs, but we don’t have the ability to do that, because of the accreditation process that’s required to do so.”
COVID has also had an impact on educational opportunities. Young said COVID hasn’t been the only contributing factor to the shortage, but said it’s “put the final nail in the coffin.” With training programs on hold, people weren’t graduating and getting their license, which only compounded the problem.
Osceola EMS can train up to the EMT level in house, but any higher levels of certification would need to be completed elsewhere. One of Edstrom’s recruitment tactics is sponsoring current EMTs employed with the county and putting them through paramedic programs. She said the aim is to keep local employees who have a desire to continue living and working within the community.
“We’re working to get the hours better here, a better working schedule, the wages as competitive as we can be,” she said. “We’re proposing wages that are higher than anybody around us to try to get people to want to come here, to want to work in our community, because it’s a great place.”
County-owned EMS agencies are a rarity these days, as many communities have contracted private agencies like Life EMS and MMR to fulfill medical assistance needs. There are good private entities out there, Edstrom said, but when someone is working for a municipality, the money being brought in is not for profit, it’s reinvested into new equipment and trucks.
Amenities in general tend to be newer with county-owned EMS, because the cost is lower to supply equipment for the department.
“When you have one of these large agencies like MMR or Life, it would cost them millions of dollars to outfit their entire fleet with the equipment that we have on our trucks,” Edstrom said.
Another common difference between private agencies and county-owned agencies, Edstrom said, is the availability of a home base. Depending on the area’s population density, or call density, some private companies have staff sitting in an ambulance through the day, waiting for calls. In Osceola, she said staff has a place to rest, a place to eat and a place to spend their time while they wait for a call to come.
On top of actively recruiting current EMTs and paramedics, Edstrom said she tries to get into the schools as often as she can.
“I’ve been trying to get into career days and things like that, just to get the awareness out there,” she said. “To tell these kids, hey, an EMT class isn’t expensive. You can get an EMT class for between $1,000 and $1,500.”
There is still work to be done to get employees on board and gather a comfortable number of staff, Young said. But, in the meantime, Edstrom said she’s been extremely happy with the board, and that in her experience, they and the county coordinator have done anything they could to help.
