Osceola County Emergency Management recently unveiled a program that aims to streamline the community’s response during mass shooting events and other emergencies.
According to a press release issued Wednesday, Osceola County emergency services have established three Security Levels for all Osceola County schools, businesses and communities to follow.
“This common framework allows response agencies, businesses, schools, and the community to be on the ‘same page’ and greatly speed up initial response actions, notification messages and communications,” the press release states. “Please help in our ongoing safety efforts by knowing these levels and integrating them into your home and business emergency plans.”
The first level of security is called “Locked.”
“Used when there is an outside threat requiring basic security measures,” the press release states. “Consists of locking external doors and suspending outside activities. Site is ‘on watch’ but may conduct business within the building. Outside — no; hallways — OK; rooms — OK.”
The second level is called “Secure.”
“Used during outside and/or inside threats requiring significant security measures — consists of locking external doors and limiting activities to inside locked areas. Site conducts all activities within secured areas and is in a heightened state of readiness. Outside — no; hallways — no; rooms — OK.”
The highest level is called “Lockdown.”
“Used for active threats requiring maximum protection and response. All doors locked, rooms barricaded and staff ready to run, hide or fight. All activity is focused on response to the incident and will involve public safety response. Outside — no; hallways — no. Locks, Lights, Out of Sight.”
For further information, contact Osceola County Emergency Management at osceolaemd@gmail.com or your local law enforcement agency.
