EVART — One of the oldest structures at the Osceola County Fairgrounds will be getting a major facelift this summer thanks to a $100,000 state grant.
On Wednesday, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring announced that 23 county fairs and expositions across the state were selected for over $1.5 million in grant funds to make building and other capital improvements on their fairground facilities.
“Our county fairs and expositions are often the first connection people have to Michigan agriculture and can be the place where our youth find a life-long passion to farming and agri-food entrepreneurship,” said Boring. “These grants invest in our rural communities, support our fairs and expos and help encourage our future ag leaders to learn and grow.”
Cheryl Sherman, director of the Osceola County 4H and FFA Fair, said the $100,000 will go toward a number of improvements to the barn, including replacing the roof, boxing in the eaves and windows, installing a new door, replacing the siding, and power washing and repainting the inside walls.
Sherman said the barn was originally built in the late 1800s or early 1900s, and has never had too much work done to it, with the exception of some painting.
In addition to being used to display pigs during the fair, Sherman said the barn also is utilized by for various events, including the Dulcimer Festival, trappers convention and woodcarver gathering, to name a few. In the winter, it’s used as a storage facility.
“We hope this will be give it a few more years,” Sherman said.
While they have until August of 2024 to complete work on the barn, Sherman said they plan to get started right away and hope to have the project complete before the start of this year’s fair, which will be held from July 24 to July 29.
Other grant recipients for the fiscal year 2023 funding cycle are the following:
• Alger County Fair: Improvements to the Horse Arena — $24,388
• Allegan County Fair: Bathroom Renovations — $100,000
• Barry County Fair: Communication Improvements — $52,501.29
• Branch County Fair: Hilltop Campsite Improvements — $98,210
• Chippewa County Stalwart Agricultural Fair: Campground Expansion — $41,862
• Clare County Agricultural Society: Building Improvement Project — $49,500
• Croswell County Fair: Restroom and Shower Construction — $57,000
• Genesee County Fair: Electrical Upgrade — $40,000
• Gladwin County Fair: Livestock Swine and Sheep Barn Pen Project — $57,000
• Hillsdale County Fair: Technology Upgrade — $63,915.81
• Houghton County Fair Association: Exhibit Building Addition — $100,000
• Huron Community Fair: STEPS in the Right Direction — $78,996.67
• Ionia Free Fair Association: Floral Building Roof and Stair Replacement — $100,000
• Iosco County Fair: Grandstand Seating Expansion — $60,000
• Iron County Fair Association: Fairgrounds Electrical Upgrades Project — $49,626
• Lapeer County Agricultural Society: Public Safety/Security/General Fair Infrastructure — $74,467.47
• Midland County Fair: Facility Safety/Security Upgrade — $100,000
• Montcalm County 4-H Fair Association: ADA and Connectivity Improvements — $35,432.76
• Oakland County 4-H Fair Association: Asphalt Renovation and Expansion Project — $100,000
• Western Michigan Fair: Covered Horse Arena — $100,000
The shows and expositions grants were also announced today by MDARD. These grants provide financial support for awards in the form of premiums or promotional activities of the livestock and commodity expositions, fairs and festivals.
The FY23 grant recipients are the Shiawassee County Fair’s Promotional Support Project for $4,100 and Isabella County Fair’s Senior Showman Scholarships for $5,000.
For more information on the grants available through MDARD, please visit their website at MDARD — County Fairs Capital Improvement Grants (michigan.gov) and MDARD — Livestock and Commodity Exposition Competitive Grants (michigan.gov).
