LEROY — Many people don’t often think about the role that agriculture plays in getting food to their table.
An event held this week in Osceola County aims to bring awareness to that process and create connections between young people and the natural world around them.
Project RED, (which stands for Rural Education Days), has been an annual event for nearly three decades, although it took a several-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It returned this year, and was held at Rose Lake Park and Gingrich Meadows dairy farm on Wednesday and Thursday.
Osceola County 4-H coordinator and event organizer Jacob Stieg said 280 fourth-grade students from every school in the county participated in Project Red this year.
Stieg said it’s fun to see the kids connect the dots between the food they eat every day and the farms that produce it.
“You can see that light bulb go off above their heads,” Stieg said. “They get to be up close and personal ... they can touch the cows, and smell the manure and silage — all things that can start a conversation.”
Stieg said a childhood memory of an event such as Project RED may lead to a passion for agricultural or the natural world later on, perhaps motivating a student to pursue a career in a related field.
At Gingrich Meadows, students listened to presentations on a number of topics, including calf management, milk production, feeding dairy cows, manure management and rainfall, and invasive species impact.
There was a ripple of excitement on the farm when a rumor began spreading that one of the cows was in the process of giving birth. Students hovered around the expecting mother, although farm operator Amy Martin said there wasn’t a whole lot to see at that point, as the cow still had about an hour to go before she was ready to deliver.
Herdsman Eric Martin said with many kids nowadays so far removed from the farm, events such as Project RED help them better understand the links that make up the food supply chain.
“It allows them to see this side of agriculture,” Martin said. “They understand that their food comes from farms but they don’t really know about the process that goes into it.”
GT Norman fourth-grade teacher Ali Bonk said seeing the flow of the farm and everything that goes into producing a commodity such as milk is an eye-opening experience for the kids.
“They learn that there’s more to the process than just milking,” Bonk said.
Zoey Juliana, 9, said she had no idea how much feed food a cow requires to produce milk.
For 10-year-old Grady Shankel, one of the most interesting things was learning that a cow sheds a “water sack” when giving birth. He said he always thought this was a uterus.
At the Rose Lake Park, kids participating in several different activities related to agriculture, nature and diet fundamentals, including a food group relay; poultry embryology presentation; fins, tales and scales presentation; and using a bike to make fruit smoothies.
Project RED is organized through a partnership with MSU Extension and the Osceola County Farm Bureau.
