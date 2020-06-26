Osceola, Lake counties on cusp of severe storm activity predicted for Friday

REED CITY — Forecasters say Osceola and Lake counties could be in for some scary weather Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a severe weather outlook for a large swath of central lower Michigan south of M-55, including Osceola and Lake counties, which are on the cusp of that zone.
NWS classifies risk of severe weather through a tiered system, with level five being the highest risk. They've classified Friday's risk to be level 3, or "enhanced," which means there is a chance for "damaging winds," "large hail," "isolated tornado," "locally heavy rain" and "frequent lightning."
"High pressure will lead to rain free conditions through Friday morning," reads a NWS statement on their website. "However, warmer and more humid air will increase chances for showers and thunderstorms later Friday into Friday night."
NWS Meteorologist Andy Sullivan said it's pretty uncommon for them to issue a level 3 warning, so this is pretty serious.
"There will be a lot of good ingredients (for severe weather)," Sullivan said.
Storm activity is expected to begin around 2 or 3 p.m. and last to around 9 p.m. Friday.
Wexford and Missaukee counties, along with the most of the rest of the Lower Peninsula, were placed in level 2 risk, which means "slight," with scattered severe storm conditions possible.
