CADILLAC — Osceola and Lake counties are now considered "medium-high risk" for COVID-19.
That's an improvement.
The two counties are grouped with the Grand Rapids area in the state of Michigan's risk assessment map and were considered high risk.
But on Tuesday, the governor's office said the situation was improving.
"The good news is that the Grand Rapids region has seen a two-week steady decline in the rate of new cases. And today, we'll be able to move them out of the high risk category," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldoun, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief deputy for health.
Data acquired from the state of Michigan and analyzed by the Cadillac News shows that this week (Sunday and Monday) the percentage of positive cases so far has been 1.5%, though the rate varies among the four counties in the coverage area.
Missaukee County, which has had 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, has had 31 tests this week and no positives; the percentage of positive tests for July so far is 0.6%.
Wexford County, which has had 52 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, has had four positive tests this week and 154 negatives; the monthly rate for July so far is 1.3% though it is 2.5% for the week.
Wexford and Missaukee County are grouped with the Traverse City region for the purposes of assessing risk. Lake and Osceola are grouped with Grand Rapids.
Lake County, which has had 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, has had zero positive tests out of 43 this week and has a 0.9% positivity rate for July.
Osceola County, which has had 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, has had one positive test and 104 negative tests this week, with a July rate of 2.9%.
"As I've said before, 3% is the cutoff that many experts say you want to be under to know that you're not having community spread of disease," Khaldoun said. "And while we're not as high as some other states across the country are, that are seeing a significant surge, this is something that we definitely want to continue to monitor."
Statewide, there were 79,176 total cases in Michigan throughout the pandemic to date, though there have been 57,502 recoveries and 6,170 confirmed deaths.
