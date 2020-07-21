CADILLAC — Two local counties had new coronavirus cases Monday.
Osceola County climbed two cases since Sunday, totaling 57 cases on Monday. Lake County, in its first new case in about a week, reached 13 cases on Monday.
Wexford County remained at 44 cases and Missaukee County remained at 26 cases, after having a new case over the weekend.
Osceola County, which last week saw a case tied to two businesses in LeRoy, has hot spots in Burdell Township (Tustin) and Osceola Township (Evart).
The Cadillac News asked Central Michigan District Health Department whether any cases were found to be associated with a softball tournament held in LeRoy; the department said there were not.
Statewide cases reached 74,152 on Monday, with 55,162 recoveries.
Locally, there have been 20 recoveries in Osceola County, 17 recoveries in Missaukee County, 12 recoveries in Wexford County and six recoveries in Lake County.
State deaths due to COVID-19 were at 6,126 on Monday; there were no new local deaths on Monday, with Wexford (4) and Missaukee (1) counties having the only deaths in the four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area.
There were two people hospitalized in Munson Cadillac Hospital on Monday, according to District Health Department No. 10 (the hospital's data hadn't been updated since Friday as of 7:30 p.m. on Monday).
Additionally, there were 13 probable cases Monday in both Wexford and Missaukee counties. Lake County had one probable case and Osceola County had five probable cases.
