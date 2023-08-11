Tuesday’s election results for a transit authority millage were certified in both Osceola and Mecosta counties Thursday.
Both boards of canvassers convened on Thursday and certified the election results for the Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority millage, which voters in the two counties approved by a tally of 3,337 yes votes to 2,551 no votes. The Mecosta canvassers met Wednesday but had to finish up Thursday morning.
The canvassers in Osceola County also certified the result of the Marion Public Schools operating millage renewal, which voters approved by a tally of 257 yes votes to 154 no votes. Unlike Mecosta County, however, the board of canvassers convened only on Thursday.
