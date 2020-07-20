CADILLAC — Osceola and Missaukee counties reported new COVID-19 cases as the weekend came to a close.
As of Sunday at 3:30 p.m., Missaukee County was up to 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 13 probable cases and one death. Osceola County, which reported a new case on Saturday, had 55 cases, six probable cases and one death.
Wexford County remained at 44 confirmed cases with nine probable cases and four deaths. Lake County had 12 cases, one probable case and zero deaths.
Sunday ended with 483 new cases across the state and two new deaths making the total 73,663 confirmed cases and 6,119 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.