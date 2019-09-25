REED CITY — A trip over a bridge in Osceola County could cost you and the county money if motorists continue to ignore weight restrictions.
That was the message given by Osceola County Prosecutor Tony Badovinac after he said several tickets were issued recently regarding vehicles not following the 3-ton weight restriction on the 5th Avenue Bridge over the Clam River northeast of Marion.
Badovinac said the bridge was narrowed to one lane and has been gusseted in an attempt to keep it operational. Signs also have been conspicuously installed, according to Badovinac. Despite the safeguards put in place, Badovinac said tickets have been issued to several motorists in response to overloads.
If the bridge is compromised by excessive weight it will have to be closed. The 5th Avenue Bridge is currently scheduled for replacement with funding from the Michigan Local Bridge Program during the fiscal year 2021 but if it fails the county would be on the hook to pay for the bridge’s replacement, Badovinac said.
As a result, Badovinac announced, “no consideration will be given for overweight tickets in an attempt to thwart the incidences of excessive bridge overload, and violators will be charged the full amount of fines and costs associated with an overload, irrespective of the amount or reason expressed.‘
He said the fine is 10 cents a pound for every pound over 5,100.
The Osceola County Road Commission announced the reduction in weight limits on the bridge last month. The weight limit was reduced to 3 tons due to a recent inspection by Link Engineering Service, LLC, according to Osceola County Road Commission Manager Luke Houlton. Load restrictions were initially placed on the bridge in 2018 when inspection reports indicated section loss to the steel beams and sheet piling had become significant enough to warrant establishing load limits.
Options for short term repairs and/or shoring are being explored, however, these measures are not likely to be substantial enough to increase the load limitations, Houlton said. At best, they would extend how long the bridge can be kept open to traffic. If future inspections show continued accelerated deteriorating, it will be necessary to close the bridge to all traffic, according to Houlton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.