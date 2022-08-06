REED CITY — Osceola County superintendents are looking forward to the addition of a School Resource Officer in their districts after the recent passing of a sheriff’s department millage proposal.
County residents voted Tuesday to approve the proposal, which will secure funds for the assignment of a deputy to Reed City Public Schools, Evart Public Schools, Pine River Area Schools and Marion Public Schools. The four-year proposal will levy no more than 1 mill, which, for homes with an annual taxable value of $50,000, will cost $50 per year.
Reed City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sweet said the district is currently contracted with the Reed City Police Department to have a part-time school liaison officer, but the addition of a sheriff’s deputy will help to fill in any safety gaps.
With two resource officers on staff, he said it ensures the availability of law enforcement to assist with any situations that might arise on school grounds. Sweet said Reed City schools have “very robust” emergency protocols and training systems in place for its teachers and students, but a second RSO is a welcomed expansion on the district’s safety plan.
“I’m grateful that the voters of Osceola County felt the same way and that we’ll be able to put that in place,” he said.
Additionally, Sweet is hoping that the presence of an officer might halt any criminal activity before it begins, and provide another connection for Reed City students.
“As students get to know somebody that frequents the building, as parents get to know somebody that frequents the building, it builds that connection,” he said. “Which is positive for the school district and for the sheriff’s department, and I’m excited about being part of that.”
Sweet’s expectation is that there will be a wait period before the deputy’s official start date, but once they’ve arrived, he said their position will be crucial.
Marion Public Schools Superintendent Danyel Prielipp said the school board approved the hire of a liaison officer before the millage was voted on, and that its commitment to keeping district students safe has been a top priority all along.
“We knew that if we had to spend some money to get an officer here, we were going to make that happen,” she said. “Now, of course, we are very excited that the millage passed and that we’ll be able to put some money back into our general fund.”
Like Sweet, Prielipp is eager to have an officer on school grounds who can build connections with Marion students and staff. She said the school has always had strong ties with Osceola County, and she anticipates that same level of reliability will come with its new SRO.
“The county is here for us at the drop of a pin,” she said. “Every single time that we’ve reached out to them, we’ve really had good luck, and we’re excited to start this partnership.”
