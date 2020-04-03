Osceola, Wexford have new COVID-19 cases

CADILLAC — Both Wexford and Osceola counties have new COVID-19 cases.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases Michigan's COVID-19 confirmed case tally daily.
The department's update on Thursday afternoon showed Wexford and Osceola counties each have one new COVID-19 case confirmed, bringing the tally to three each. By Friday morning, District Health Department No. 10's website showed' Wexford County's case total had increased again, to four cases total.
Missaukee County did not have a new case; the only person to have a confirmed COVID-19 case in Missaukee County died a week ago Friday. Lake County has not had a confirmed case.
The status of the new COVID-19 patients in Wexford County is unknown. The newspaper has reached out to District Health Department No. 10 regarding the new Wexford County case.
Central Michigan District Health Department, says the Osceola County patient is hospitalized and has no known travel history.
Statewide COVID-19 numbers reached 10,791 confirmed cases Thursday and 417 deaths.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer noted in a press conference Thursday morning that the state has been seeing more than 1,000 new cases daily for the past several days. She also said the apex of COVID-19 is still a month away and there aren't enough tests to be sure of how far the disease has spread.
"I think it's incumbent on every one of us to remember that each of those people was a Michigander with a story, with a family and friends who can't mourn them as we traditionally would because we can't congregate," Gov. Whitmer said on Thursday.
The state has started providing additional information about the demographics of COVID-19 patients.
The highest fatality rate is among people who are older than 80; they represent just 8% of the cases but 34% of the number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Michigan.
However, the state's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, warned that no one is immune from COVID-19.
"There are people who are young, there are people who do not have underlying medical conditions, who are getting sick and are dying," Dr. Khaldun said. "We must heed the governor's executive order to stay home and stay safe."
