REED CITY — Furloughs was the main topic of the recent Osceola County Board meeting.
During the Tuesday, May 6 meeting, the Osceola County board decided to refrain from furloughing any of its employees at this time.
Had the board decided to furlough employees, it would have allowed them to collect unemployment during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order and still collect benefits like a health insurance through the county, County Coordinator Susan Vander Pol said.
"Under a furlough, (employees) are still considered employees of the county," she said. "(...) A layoff would mean they lose those benefits and it would terminate their positions here."
Previously the board had decided at the end of April to extend paying general non-union employees during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order until the first meeting in May.
At the following meeting, with the order supposed to be up on May 15, the commissioners initially questioned whether or not to continue paying employees for another two weeks or place workers on furlough so they can then collect unemployment.
"It just doesn't seem worth it to only place people on furlough for two weeks," Commissioner Mark Gregory said. "I think we wait and continue as we are now and see where we are at the next meeting."
After a long discussion, the board unanimously supported the recommendation by Gregory to continue paying active general non-union employees during the Stay Home Stay Safe period promoting in office or remote work where possible until the Board of Commissioners' next scheduled meeting on May, 18.
At that time the board will then reopen the discussion on furloughing should the Stay Home order be extended.
Meanwhile, with employees expected to begin returning to the building once the Stay Home order is lifted, the board also passed screening requirements to continue to keep the health of employees a top priority.
Starting May 19, employees entering the courthouse will have their temperatures checked and will be required to stay home if they are feeling ill.
Additionally, the board unanimously supported the purchase of personal protection equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.