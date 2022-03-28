CADILLAC — In an effort to preserve the ecosystem of local wetlands, a group of volunteers with the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy have installed a nesting platform for ospreys. Although a large-winged predator hasn’t moved in yet, Executive Director Chris Gentry said it’s only a matter of time.
After spotting some osprey and bald eagles in the area, several residents of Stone Ledge Lake approached the land conservancy about adding a nesting platform. Gentry said it’s common for osprey to occupy a man-made platform when it’s placed in the right kind of habitat.
The nesting platform was officially constructed on Jan. 19 at the Waldek Island Nature Preserve, using materials provided by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
“The nesting platform itself was almost like a kit with parts and pieces,” Gentry said. “The DNR had a surplus one sitting over in one of their facilities over at Houghton Lake, and they were gracious enough to allow us to put it up off of Stone Ledge Lake.”
Because the nest has to be positioned at least 12 feet above water, the optimal time for installation was when the water had frozen over, allowing the team to reach the best spot within the wetlands.
Although Gentry said the installation was a relatively simply process, the volunteers did have to face poor weather conditions.
“There were seven of them that went out there in a blistering wind, and it was in the teens of actual temperature below zero,” he said.
Constructing the platform from the ground up, the installation team started by chainsawing holes in the ice to situate the tripod-style legs in the mud underneath. Then, using a ladder, a plywood frame was added on top to give natural structure to the sticks and leaves that osprey will use to build a nest.
Osprey are similar to eagles in the fact that they’re a large, fish-eating bird whose habitats are situated in the best hunting grounds. For that reason, Gentry said there is a slim possibility that an eagle could nest in the platform, but it’s still unlikely due to the fact that eagles need a much higher nest.
Eagles also tend to nest much earlier than osprey, which means they’ve already taken up shop for the season, but osprey are still searching.
“With any luck, we’ll get somebody to move in,” Gentry said. “This is the time of year I understand that ospreys are starting to pick their spots, and although I’m not sure if the last stretch of cold weather is gonna push that back or not, it just depends, but there are osprey in the area.”
There’s an insurmountable number of natural osprey nests Gentry said, but as far as he’s aware, the only other man-made nest is located near McBain High School. He said the addition of the Waldek Island platform is a contribution to efforts that are already being made in other areas like Houghton Lake.
It’s an empty nest now, but when a pair of osprey take it over, they’ll be able to be spotted from the wildlife viewing platform at the preserve. They’ll also be kept far from human disruption.
“The wetland provides both a safe place to nest and shielded, if you will,” Gentry said. “It’s got a lot of cover, and it’s not all that approachable, because it’s right in the middle of the wetland, and there’s also good hunting in the area for the osprey, which are fish eaters.”
As the weather turns warm and visitors begin flooding the area, Gentry said he hopes they’ll consider stopping by the nesting platform, which will hopefully be occupied.
“It won’t be long where there’ll be great birdwatching and a lot of activity, and everything will be growing,” he said. “It’s good to get out.”
More information on the Cadillac Area Land Conservancy and their efforts can be found on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.