Other local farms, logging company assisted firefighters Friday at Benthem farm blaze

MCBAIN — It took a team effort to knock down the blaze at Benthem Brothers Dairy Farm last Friday.
According to a press release issued by the McBain Community Fire Department on Saturday, approximately 50 EMS, law enforcement, and fire personnel and over 25 emergency vehicles were on the scene for about five and a half hours to extinguish the fire and support operations.
Fire crews also were assisted by heavy equipment from other farms and a local logging company to move material to fully extinguish the fire.
“We arrived to find a commodity storage building attached to a repair shop of a local dairy farm on fire with heavy fire and smoke showing,” reads the press release. “Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and protect other nearby barns and the critical infrastructure of the farm. The commodity building was a total loss, the repair shop was heavily damaged but tools and other equipment were able to be saved from the building. No other buildings were damaged by the fire, and no animals were lost.”
The press release goes on to thank Kelley’s Pizza in McBain for providing drinks and food to keep the responders going.
McBain Fire Department was assisted on the scene by Michigan State Police, Missaukee Sheriff’s Office, Missaukee EMS, City of Cadillac Fire Department, Clam Union Fire Department, Lake City Area Fire Department, Lake Missaukee Area Fire Department, and Marion Community Fire Department.
