CADILLAC — The After 26 Depot Cafe recently lost one of their best dishwashers.
But they’re not upset about it; on the contrary, they’re ecstatic about the success of 37-year-old Anthony McKean, who was able to make the transition from his position at After 26 Depot Cafe to a local manufacturer — a monumental achievement for any Depot project worker.
“He’s our biggest success story,” said After 26 General Manager Kelly Hondorp, who added that the goal of the organization isn’t just to give adults with developmental disabilities somewhere to work after they turn 26 years old, it’s to give them an opportunity to showcase their talents.
“Getting them noticed in the community,” Hondorp said. “So the community notices their abilities instead of their disabilities.”
Hondorp said during the several years McKean worked at the depot, he was a model employee — hard-working, reliable, conscientious and someone who always took pride in his work.
“He always kept everyone informed about what he had left to do,” Hondorp said. “He sometimes asked questions but not very often, because he always knew what he had to do.”
McKean was such a good employee that he became the only project worker in the After 26 Depot Cafe’s history to train other workers how to do his job.
“He was fantastic,” Hondorp said. “I’m not surprised he was able to move on. I give him a lot of credit for getting out of his comfort zone. It says a lot about him. There wasn’t a doubt in my mind he could.”
McKean’s mother, Kristen Kenny, recently chronicled her son’s journey in response to a request from Hondorp to describe how the Depot has made an impact in his life. The following is that chronicle, along with an update on how McKean is doing at his new job.
Success Story
“Anthony was born with birth defects as a result of a gene mutation that caused Siderius Syndrome. This diagnosis also causes cognitive impairments. Over more than 20 years, a series of surgeries were completed to correct the deformities to his right hand and face. Along the way, the evolution of Anthony’s developmental disability slowly clarified in scope. Unfortunately, we recently confirmed that he also has a form of muscular dystrophy and another gene mutation causing challenges.
“Both are also linked to cognitive impairments. Anthony certainly has been dealt a challenging hand in life, but it has never stopped him from trying to be his best.
“Anthony’s experiences during his six years working at After 26 highlight how his efforts have created more opportunities for himself as well as others. It was 2016 when Anthony was able to secure a spot at After 26 by boasting of his experience as a dishwasher when interviewing. The fact that he truly enjoys dishwashing didn’t hurt either. Anthony was one of the first dishwashers that The After 26 Depot Cafe had hired. Along with a couple others individuals, these project workers were instrumental in the development of the program, thus paving the way for the opportunity that is still in place today.
“Anthony learned the value of work and community on the way to achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America. His first real job was at the age of 14, before the disabilities really set in on his development and cognitive capacities. When his health prevented him from working at a paid position, like a true Boy Scout he continued to volunteer in any way he could and be a contributor to the community at large. When we moved to Cadillac in 2013, Anthony was just returning to mainstream life after an extended period of severe disability. He learned of After 26 and felt it could be a place where he could begin to reach his goals; returning to work, right in our community, and in a place that was accepting of the types of challenges he had begun to come to terms with in his life.
“For six years, Anthony has faithfully fulfilled his duties as a dishwasher at After 26. Over the years he would be sure to keep the boss advised of his availability, appointments, and other activities should they need him to come to work outside his scheduled hours. His reliability was so good that management knew he could be called in if ever they were in a pinch. Even when he gave his notice, he still offered to help out if ever there is a need.
“When asked what he most liked about working at After 26, Anthony shared several things. He enjoyed the steady pace, the consistent challenge, and seeing and meeting the regulars. He also liked the many new friends he made with staff. Given his tenure, at times he felt a bit like a regular fixture. He said his best, most fulfilling days were the ones in which he had the opportunity to train new project worker dishwashers.
“When asked what challenges Anthony had on the job, he struggled to answer. Eventually he decided that the pandemic changed some of his well-established routines, resulting in more responsibilities. But, it was a stretch for him to call it challenging. He would grieve when staff moved on as he really enjoyed their acquaintances. Losing those coworkers was always a sad change for Anthony but a reality in the work community, especially restaurants.
“Thanks in large part to the acceptance, environment, and team at After 26, Anthony’s comeback has proven to be more than he ever imagined. Never one to put all his eggs in one basket, Anthony has many supports and services in play to help him meet his goals. After just a short time working with another local rehabilitative program, his potential was noticed and he was given an opportunity to do something different. In July of 2021, Anthony was offered a staff position on a janitorial crew performing contract cleaning at Fiamm. Working five days a week part-time, he started above minimum wage. Still, it wasn’t easy to convince Anthony it was time to leave After 26 even though staying would have him continuing to work seven days a week. He finally relented to the idea when I explained that he had achieved his original work goals. By letting his job go, he would be allowing another Project Worker the opportunity to achieve theirs.
“Months later, Anthony is still working successfully at Fiamm — and there’s been an additional five project workers hired and successfully working at After 26. Sharing this story will hopefully inspire others to follow in Anthony’s footsteps of setting a goal and working steadily to achieve it. Anthony also hopes his story will inspire others who may own businesses or be in management to give other project workers like him a chance. After all, that is the real mission behind After 26, providing developmentally disabled adults employment in the public eye so that their true aptitude and ability can be recognized.”
McKean told the Cadillac News that his duties now include sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, taking out the garbage, cleaning offices and his favorite activity — running the floor scrubber. McKean finds his new job duties to be a “nice challenge” and “very fulfilling.” He added that the work also carries minimal risk of exposure to coronavirus — something that factored heavily into his decision to take the job in the first place.
