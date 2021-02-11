LEROY — MIOSHA slapped a LeRoy business with a $2,800 penalty after inspecting the company's job site near Lansing in September.
D.J. McQuestion and Sons, Inc. did not protect employees from the hazard of contracting SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, according to a citation from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
In a news release, the state said D.J. McQuestion was being cited "for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of daily entry screening protocol, lack of social distancing, failure to increase cleaning and disinfection, failure to notify health department of an employee with a confirmed case of COVID-19, lack of recordkeeping, and lack of face coverings when workers could not consistently maintain six feet of social distancing."
D.J. McQuestion was working at Creyts Road and I-496 in Lansing and was inspected on Sept.10, 2020 following an employee complaint, according to state-provided information.
Brandy Prosch, the owner of J and N Construction, was also on the project. Prosch is the daughter of the owner of D.J. McQuestion and Sons and responded to the Cadillac News on her father's behalf.
Prosch said the employees had been provided with information and resources to educate themselves about COVID-19 and that job sites have hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and masks. Moreover, the work is done outdoors, with "the large majority of our employees" operating their own piece of equipment.
"The employer allowed employees to gather in an outdoor meeting within six feet of one another when it was feasible to have them meet more than six feet apart, thus potentially exposing employees to SARS-CoV-2 virus," the state's citation reads.
The company said nobody got sick at any of their job sites through the entire season.
"The couple employees that did get COVID-19 acquired it outside of our workplace (usually thru a family member)," Prosch wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. "Those employees informed us they were exposed, and they were sent home until they were tested and cleared of COVID-19."
The state says "employer did not notify the local public health department of an employee with a confirmed case of COVID-19."
Prosch noted that D.J McQuestion and Sons work is considered essential; they fix the roads that Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a centerpiece of her campaign.
"At the start of our season, we informed all of our employees that if they chose not to come back to work because of fear of contracting (COVID-19), they would not be penalized and they would still have a job with us," Prosch said. "Not a single employee chose to stay home."
"Our employees are intelligent adult men and women. We trust them to make conscious safety decisions to protect themselves and their coworkers. As a company, we are proud of the hard work our employees put in throughout the construction season without any spread of (COVID-19)," Prosch wrote. "We will continue to provide our employees with the tools they need to make next year just as successful."
