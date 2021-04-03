CADILLAC - Judy Coffey was recently called to the hospital during a crisis - close family friends were losing their daughter to Covid, a young wife and the mother of three children.
"I've known this young woman since she was a child, her whole family," Coffey said. "We were at the wedding, we were there when the children were baptized. Then to see this, it has really affected me."
Coffey is no stranger to life's most difficult hours.
"Judy is someone you can turn to," said Dave McCurdy, a cardiac rehab buddy.
Although she retired from the First Methodist Church staff in 2014, where she served as the parish assistant for 25-plus years, she is still the face of God's love and compassion to people from all faiths and walks of life.
After a recent health scare, McCurdy called her to touch base.
"I didn't have my test results then," he said. "It brings home again that we are all going to die someday. I hadn't seen her for weeks so I said, 'by the way, are you still doing my funeral?'"
Coffey has officiated more than 300 funerals.
"I told him that if I'm still alive and can talk I'll do it," she laughed. "But he better not die before me."
Coffey has lived her life in service since she felt God calling her to the mission field when she was 12. Strong women pastors and a "very devout grandmother" who taught popular Sunday school classes had a huge influence on her life of faith.
In a way, Cadillac has been Coffey's mission field since she and her husband Tim moved here in 1977. She raised a family here, completed a bachelor's degree and is in her 16th year on the school board and her 14th year on the housing commission. She is still the secretary for the Cadillac Area Ministerial Association.
"I do a variety of things," she said. "It's been a difficult time...a strange time. Just when you think it will clear up it bombs again, and trying to stay up with the school, it's been nuts. Jennifer...(CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown), she's really incredible. Other people would have collapsed by now. I try to be supportive and stop in and make sure everybody is okay. We've survived."
Easter thoughts
For Coffey, Easter is the "ultimate holy day."
"If you want to see me get excited, see me on Easter," she said. "Easter really empowers me. I have a thing about resurrection and have for years and years. Christ is risen, He is risen indeed!"
The Easter celebration, Coffey believes, is just what we need after the challenges of the last year.
"The resurrection is more than just an event that happened once in history," she said. "It's the source of the power you can experience in your own life every day. The same resurrection power that brought Jesus from death to life is available to you...without Easter there is no victory in the Christian life. Our reason for living is anchored deeply on the risen Christ."
"I'm excited to be in church on Sunday and help lead in the worship and say to everybody, Christ has risen, he has risen and because of that we have hope!"
And just down the road
Just 10 miles from the church where Coffey will help celebrate Easter services, a 27-year-old man in Lake City is looking forward to Easter with equal enthusiasm.
For the last two weeks he's been preparing for what Catholics call the Triduum, the three days that begin on Holy Thursday through Good Friday and the Saturday evening service.
He's been planning the altar decorations.
And also the sermons or homilies.
Fr. Alex Kowalkowski once considered becoming an event planner - so he loves all of this.
Instead, the Manistee Catholic Central graduate answered God's call and spent years preparing to become a priest, first with a bachelor degree in philosophy followed by theological studies in Rome at the Angelicum.
When the pandemic hit Italy last year, Kowalkowski was in his last year of studies in Rome and was evacuated home by the Diocese of Gaylord. He was ordained on June 1, 2020, and delivered his first mass on June 21 in his two home churches, St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee.
He was then named Parochial Vicar to the 'cluster' of churches that includes St. Ann, St. Stephen and St. Theresa overseen by the Rev. Michael Janowski.
"This is a huge gift to me to have my hand on a lot of things," Kowalkowski said. "If I wasn't in this cluster I wouldn't be able to do that. Fr. Michael has me planning this for St. Stephens."
On Good Friday he will focus his homily on the last seven words that Jesus said on the cross, "I thirst."
"I'm excited to preach that," he said. "On Holy Saturday there will be a homily on the resurrection and our longing for the Lord."
Kowalkowski brims with the contagious optimism of a young man who loves his job. But for him it is more than that, it's a vocation - a calling.
"When someone is becoming the person they were created to be, they will experience authentic peace and joy," he said. "Ultimately, when someone is living their baptismal call to grow in holiness, they will experience peace and joy. This is something each of us are called to!"
Easter, he said, has the answers that people long for.
"Jesus Christ has the answer to every social problem, any problem we encounter in the world," he said. "Some say that is overly simplistic...but the historical fact of Easter is that Jesus Christ destroyed sin and conquered evil - period. The battle is won...we just have to respond to His call, his voice. That's the hope for the world."
