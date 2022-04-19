CADILLAC — Last weekend, the Cadillac Connectors robotics team did something that has only been accomplished once before — qualifying for the FIRST World Robotics Championship.
Last weekend the team competed in Saginaw at the state competition with the chance to qualify for the world competition in Houston. After a weekend of intense competition, Connectors coach Scott McRoberts said the team scored enough points to make it to the Texas-based competition that will put them up against more than 500 teams from across the world.
“At states, they split the 160 teams into four different fields of 60 teams. So we competed against 40 other teams and we were ranked eighth out of those 40 teams,” McRoberts said. “So we ended up going into the playoffs, but we lost in the quarterfinals. That still afforded us enough points to qualify for worlds.”
On Monday, as the team was preparing to leave for Texas the entire student body and staff lined the halls of Cadillac High School to wish the team luck and to cheer them on.
Cadillac junior and Connectors team captain Jack Lucas said the entire experience has been cool and the team is excited to make the trek to Houston to face off against the world’s best teams.
“It’s been really fun this season. It’s been a lot of work, especially with classes and stuff going on,” Lucas said. “We are here most days after school and some weekends. It’s super exciting that all the hard work is paying off.’
McRoberts said they have not heard who they will compete against or what grouping is for the competition that starts Wednesday. He said since the Michigan state competition just ended on Saturday and the worlds start this week none of the Michigan teams have been assigned to groups yet.
The Cadillac robotics team started in 2014 and the team had won one other competition in 2017 before a recent victory in Traverse City. He said the team won a home competition group in 2021, but it wasn’t in person.
The 12-member team consists of multiple seniors and juniors, a sophomore and four freshmen. McRoberts said it is a good mix of upper and lowerclassmen, but this year there is only one girl on the team. Although short in number, her role is an integral component of the team, as she is the main programmer and driver of the team robot
As for the robot, the team named it “Invictus Bellator,” which is Latin for unconquered warrior. The robot is likely near or in Texas as it was shipped directly from the state championship last weekend.
The challenge for this year’s competitions has teams making their robots shoot a 9.5-inch tennis ball into a goal. The robots also have to climb something similar to monkey bars.
