Outbreak at camp in Manton

CADILLAC — A COVID-19 outbreak is linked to Manton Christian Camp, sources confirmed on Tuesday.
District Health Department No. 10 and the camp told the Cadillac News that the group Teens for Christ, from the Detroit area, rented out the campground the week of July 20.
Since then, campers from various parts of the state have been testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The health department, citing the camp itself, says there are now 16 cases linked to Manton Christian Camp.
None of the cases are in Wexford, Missaukee or Lake counties, though some are elsewhere within the health department's 10-county jurisdiction, the health department said.
"Exposures occurred between July 19th and July 25th and all staff and campers have been notified of the potential exposure. Close contacts were provided instructions on self-quarantine," DHD No. 10 spokesperson Jeannine Taylor wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. "The camp has followed cleaning protocols and is now only receiving single or small group outdoor campers on their grounds."
Manton Christian Camp said in an emailed statement that they did not receive notification of any positive tests for the virus until after the campers had left and that they did not believe the camp was the source of the oubreak.
"It is also possible someone in the group congracted the virus before arriving at the camp," said Gary Nicholson, board president of the camp, in a text message to the newspaper.
Locally, there were no new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday in the Cadillac News coverage area.
Wexford County remained at 58 confirmed cases, 13 probable cases and 31 recoveries. Four people have died of COVID-19 in Wexford County. Missaukee County is at 26 cases, 14 probable cases, 20 recoveries and one death. Lake County is at 17 cases, one probable case and nine recoveries. Osceola County is at 62 cases, eight probable cases and 29 recoveries.
Among the four counties, 1.6%, (or 94 out of 6,008) tests were positive in the month of July. Some people are tested more than once. For the first three days of August, 1.4% of tests have been positive. Of the three days in August so far, Sunday, August 2 had both the most number of tests (134) and the highest percent positive (2.2%).
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday told state departments and agencies to focus on enforcing COVID-19-related laws.
In Executive Directive 2020-08, Whitmer told directors and agency heads to make sure COVID-19 related laws (such as limitations on capacity and mask-wearing) are enforced particularly in "categories of establishments where transmission is well-documented, including but not limited to nursing homes, meat processing plants, and agricultural housing," the governor's office said.
“Ensuring these executive orders are enforced across the state will protect Michigan families, small businesses, and the first responders on the front lines of this crisis,‘ said Governor Whitmer. “This fight is not over yet. During the month of July, we saw an increase in positive COVID-19 cases in every region of the state. By allocating the appropriate and needed resources, we can continue to save lives and ensure we don’t have to move backward.‘
Enforcing the rules could mean departments will suspend non-compliant businesses' licenses.
Statewide numbers reached 84,050 confirmed cases, 9,125 probable cases, 60,022 recoveries and 6,219 deaths. There were 664 new cases on Tuesday and seven new deaths, though some of those deaths were identified during a review of vital statistics.
