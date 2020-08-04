MANTON — A COVID-19 outbreak is linked to Manton Christian Camp, sources confirmed on Tuesday.
District Health Department No. 10 and the camp told the Cadillac News that the group Teens for Christ, from the Detroit area, rented out the campground the week of July 20.
Since then, campers from various parts of the state have been testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
The health department, citing the camp itself, says there are now 16 cases linked to Manton Christian Camp.
"Exposures occurred between July 19th and July 25th and all staff and campers have been notified of the potential exposure. Close contacts were provided instructions on self-quarantine," DHD No. 10 spokesperson Jeannine Taylor wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. "The camp has followed cleaning protocols and is now only receiving single or small group outdoor campers on their grounds."
Manton Christian Camp said in an emailed statement that they did not receive notification of any positive tests for the virus until after the campers had left.
