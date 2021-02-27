MANTON — During the last year, nothing has been like normal.
It was for that reason Manton Middle School leadership, outdoor education co-directors and volunteers thought it was vitally important that the week-long experience for the school’s sixth-graders happened. While the students weren’t loading buses this week for Clare and Camp Rotary, they still loaded buses and went to various locations throughout that region to partake in activities such as snowshoeing, ice skating, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, winter survival and more.
Manton Middle School has provided the week-long experience to all sixth-graders in an attempt to get them outside of their comfort zones. Camp Rotary has remained part of their curriculums, despite recent tough financial times.
Pam McLeod has been involved with the camp as a volunteer since 1981. Originally, half the sixth grade class from Lake City Area Schools and half the sixth grade class from Manton Consolidated Schools would meet at camp for a week of fun. The following week the remaining sixth-graders from the two districts would come together.
McLeod’s involvement with the camp started a few years after Lake City students started making the annual trip to Clare. Eventually, Manton students also joined.
“My kids went to Lake City, but we go to church in Manton so I have just as many connections there,‘ she said.
McLeod, who is an avid cross-country skier, opened up her home for the Manton students to come to and cross-country ski on her property. She said the whole idea of camp is to teach kids that there are many things they can do outside during the winter. For a lot of the kids, McLeod said, some of the activities were nonexistent to them.
Although camp offers the students different activities, McLeod said it also helps them to learn more about themselves.
“A lot of times, in this setting, we find the child who doesn’t do well in the classroom excels out here. The kids see them in an all-new, positive light, which I love,‘ she said. “They are so good at encouraging each other. If they see a kid fall, I hear them say, ‘Are you all right,’ and they help them get up. It is just wonderful.‘
McLeod has some experience in the classroom as she worked as a paraprofessional in Lake City, but she has been teaching in the field of outdoor education for decades, including backpacking with at-risk girls at Eagle Village.
Manton sixth-grade English/language arts/social studies teacher Andy Kibbe unique perspective on the annual winter adventure.
Kibbe experienced it as a student in 1992. He is now one of two teachers who are the co-directors of the outdoor education program.
This year students had the opportunity to do several activities. While most were like what they would do at camp, Kibbe said they had to alter some of them. The activities students experienced included ice fishing and cross-country skiing, ice skating and geocaching, snowshoeing and winter survival and tubing and working through a high ropes course at Eagle Village.
Like McLeod, Kibbe said the camp is an important part of the students’ education and development. This year, however, Kibbe said it probably is more important due to the pandemic.
Manton sixth-grader Noemi Medina said many of the activities they did during the week were new to her. She also said most of the activities were fun, but her favorite was ice skating.
“I had never done it before. I just went at it. I fell a lot and it hurt sometimes,‘ she said laughing. “Most of the stuff we have done, I have never done it. I would do it again. It was fun.‘
She also said she doesn’t feel as she missed out on anything because she doesn’t know what it would be like if they went to camp so to her this was just as good.
Classmate Cooper Chittle said the week was fun, but he was looking forward to winter survival. He couldn’t explain why, even though he had not done it yet, he believed it would be his favorite activity of the week. Although he has never done any winter camping, Cooper said even if it gets cold, you can always make the fire bigger.
“I don’t know, it just sounds fun to build forts out of sticks and starting fires. It seems kind of cool,‘ he said.
Both McLeod and Kibbe said during a year that has been strange due to the pandemic, having the activities for the students this past week is a way of helping keep things as normal as possible. McLeod said the kids need to understand they can still have fun and still can enjoy life, even during a global pandemic.
“This is a bump in the road. We have to teach these kids resilience and the fact that we can work through tough times,‘ McLeod said. “We just have to think outside the box. Kids need to be kids.‘
